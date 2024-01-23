American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Superconductor Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $304.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

