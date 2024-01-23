American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.63. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.