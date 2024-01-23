ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $341.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.79 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

