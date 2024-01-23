Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 56,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Chevron by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average is $155.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.