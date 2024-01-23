Bank of Hawaii Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

