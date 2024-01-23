Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

