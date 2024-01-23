Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.
Shares of BOH stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.
