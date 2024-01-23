Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

