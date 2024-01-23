Barclays Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $680.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $630.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.52.

Shares of LLY opened at $631.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $599.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

