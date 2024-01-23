BayCom (BCML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 46.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BayCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BayCom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BayCom by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 22.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

