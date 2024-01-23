BayCom (BCML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.
BayCom Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of BayCom stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $24.31.
BayCom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BayCom
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
