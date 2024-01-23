BayCom (BCML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BayCom has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
