BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

