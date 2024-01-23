California BanCorp (CALB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect California BanCorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
California BanCorp Stock Up 1.2 %
California BanCorp stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.
CALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
