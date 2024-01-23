California BanCorp (CALB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect California BanCorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

California BanCorp stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALB

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.