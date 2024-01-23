California BanCorp (CALB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, analysts expect California BanCorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

California BanCorp stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.96. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in California BanCorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in California BanCorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

