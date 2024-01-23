California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 923,119 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,119 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Chevron worth $704,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 43,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

