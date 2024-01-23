Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPE

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.