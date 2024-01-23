Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

