Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

