Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

