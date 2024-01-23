City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CLIG opened at GBX 329.71 ($4.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £167.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,144.67 and a beta of 0.50. City of London Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.04).

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

