City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
City of London Investment Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON CLIG opened at GBX 329.71 ($4.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £167.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,144.67 and a beta of 0.50. City of London Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.04).
About City of London Investment Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City of London Investment Group
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Why the market is overpaying for Netflix stock ahead of earnings
- Trading Halts Explained
- Ceragon is the under-the-radar networking stock you should know
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is iRobot entering value territory at these levels?
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.