Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, analysts expect Codorus Valley Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $235.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 418,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 151.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 59,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

