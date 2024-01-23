Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Codorus Valley Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $235.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 103,910.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

