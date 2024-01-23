Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $287.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 932,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,301,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

