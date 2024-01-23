Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

