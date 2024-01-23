Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

