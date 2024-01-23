Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Position Raised by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

