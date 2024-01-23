Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.27.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.