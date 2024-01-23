Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 668 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $446.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.