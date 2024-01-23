Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,519 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 20.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 59,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.