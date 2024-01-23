Contrasting Harbor Diversified (HRBR) and Its Rivals

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.50 Harbor Diversified Competitors $12.51 billion -$117.02 million 1.44

Harbor Diversified’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 706 2193 3314 189 2.47

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Harbor Diversified and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Harbor Diversified’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s rivals have a beta of 2.22, meaning that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.24% 54.96% 3.50%

Summary

Harbor Diversified rivals beat Harbor Diversified on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

