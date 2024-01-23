Contrasting Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $21.37 million N/A $4.94 million $1.54 7.00 Synovus Financial $3.45 billion 1.63 $543.71 million $3.46 11.11

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chino Commercial Bancorp and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 3 8 1 2.83

Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $38.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.09% N/A N/A Synovus Financial 15.74% 14.95% 1.06%

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and trust and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.