Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Copart by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.