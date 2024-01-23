CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

CSW Industrials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

CSWI opened at $217.72 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $121.27 and a 12-month high of $219.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

