CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 9th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

CSW Industrials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $217.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $121.27 and a 1 year high of $219.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

