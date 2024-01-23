CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in CSX by 2.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

