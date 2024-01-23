Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 8,558 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average of $134.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.