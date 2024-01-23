CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

