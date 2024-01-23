D.R. Horton, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

DHI opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.21.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,462.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

