D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

NYSE:DHI opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.05). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

