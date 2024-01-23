D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
NYSE DHI opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.21. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,462.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
