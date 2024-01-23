D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

DHI opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

