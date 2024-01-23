Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 4,239 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 179.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $578.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

