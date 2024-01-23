Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires New Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 2.0 %

PNR stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pentair plc has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $73.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.