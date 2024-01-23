Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,866,000 after purchasing an additional 114,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

