Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 179.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $578.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.92.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

