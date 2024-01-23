Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,510,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

