Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 28,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 135.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

