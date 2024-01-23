Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 4,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 689.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,672,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,017,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE:WST opened at $347.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.53. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.43 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

