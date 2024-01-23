Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE GWW opened at $876.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $819.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $556.77 and a one year high of $879.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

