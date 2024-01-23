Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423,059 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 838,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 27.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,001,000 after buying an additional 143,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OKE opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.